Hoodlums Take Over Yemi Osibanjo Commissioned Imo Mother And Child Hospital Owerri

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

Mother And Child Hospital, built during the rescue mission administration of the former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha have been taken over by mechanics and hoodlums who operates within premises by day and night.

The abandoned hospital located along Douglas road, off Emmanuel College Avenue Owerri, Imo Capital City, was Commissioned by the former Vice president of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osibanjo in 2019.

Journalist who visited the hospital premises on Friday, September 22, 2023 sighted hoodlums who were forcefully collecting revenue from mechanics fixing vehicles.

A source disclosed that the hospital have been converted to a hidden place for suspected criminals and sex hawkers in Owerri who operates within Newmarket axis in Owerri.

Apart from the aluminum facilities, every valuables in the hospital have been stolen and vandalized by criminals who have converted the rooms to their personal lodge.

“You are asking if people are living here, that house you are sighting is like a room and parlor for guys.

“They are many in number, I know most of them takes hard drugs, during the night they operate from there and no body cares, including the Government of the state.

“The bring girls there for sex, you can come in the night and see by yourself.” A trader revealed.

The abandoned hospital is said to be one of Rochas Okorocha’s legacy projects aimed at given Free medical treatment to Imo children within the age of five years, and women, mostly pregnant ones, but have been abandoned and allowed to be collapsed on its own by the Administration of the incumbent Govenor, Hope Uzodimma.

Newsmen gathered that some members of Umuoyima Community in Owerri municipal Council Area have already parcelated some part of the hospital premises for individual sales, thereby jubilating over the dilapidated condition of the Yemi Osibanjo Commissioned hospital waiting for the final collapse.