Kaduna Gov outlines action plans for a peaceful and safer state

Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani has outlined his administration’s blueprint for building peace, tackling insecurity and ensuring a safer state.

The governor spoke as the guest of honour at a symposium organized by the Kaduna Peace Commission to commemorate the ‘2023 International Day of Peace with the theme: ‘Call for Action: #GlobalGoals’ which took place at Kaduna State University.

The governor who was represented at the event by his Special Adviser on Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Atiku Isaac-Sankey, said his administration was bolstering the security architecture of the state with the recruitment of 7000 additional vigilantes to join the existing 2000 vigilantes in the Kaduna Vigilance Service for a community policing model that complements the efforts of national security agencies.

He added that the administration would deepen dialogue among the diverse communities in the state by strengthening the platforms that allow for open, frank, and honest discussions that are essential in addressing issues of concern.

Addressing the gathering, the governor said ,“Citizen engagement lies at the heart of Governor Uba Sani’s administration. Through town hall meetings, public consultations, and grassroots initiatives, we will create avenues for meaningful participation and input from our citizens.”

The governor his administration recognizes the invaluable role played by the traditional institutions that serve as vital links between the government and the people, and their knowledge and wisdom are invaluable in maintaining peace and security.

Sani further said to truly address insecurity and build sustainable peace, he firmly believes in the importance of human capital development, inclusiveness, and poverty eradication adding that these pillars form the foundation upon which the administration’s peace-building efforts stand.

“By investing in education, healthcare, skills training, and job creation, we will empower individuals and communities, fostering an environment of opportunity and growth.

“Through inclusive policies and programs, we will ensure that no one is left behind, and every citizen has a stake in the progress of our state.

“Additionally, we will tackle poverty head-on, recognizing its role as a driver of conflict and social unrest. By implementing targeted poverty alleviation programs, we can uplift the most vulnerable members of our society and create a more just and equitable Kaduna State,” he added..

He also reiterated the administration’s commitment to work in collaboration with all relevant stakeholders and organizations to achieve its seven-point agenda outlined in the SUSTAIN program.

He further commended the Kaduna Peace Commission, United Nations Development Program, West African Network for Peace-builders, Mercy Corp and Kaduna State University for organizing the symposium which he said presented another platform for a robust discussion and ideation to consolidate the gains made in the area of peacebuilding and security in Kaduna State.