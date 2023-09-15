8.4 C
Friday, September 15, 2023
NNPP Crisis: S/West Leaders Back Kwakwanso

South West zonal leaders of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) consisting of state chairmen and others yesterday backed Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso against Boniface Aniebonam.

The South West leaders passed a vote of confidence on Kwankwaso, a former governor of Kano State during  a statutory South West zonal executive meeting held yesterday in  Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

Recall that Kwankwaso, who was the presidential candidate of the party in the February 25 poll was recently suspended from the party by the faction loyal to Dr Aniebonam over alleged anti-party activities.

But the National Vice Chairman (South West) of the NNPP, Prince Ademola Ayoade in a communique read at the end of the meeting described the suspension  as illegal and unfounded.

He said, “We hereby agree and  support the various activities of the NWC and the National Executive Committee after assessing and appraising the various activities of our party during the last general elections, agree to do everything necessary to reposition the party for better performance in the future.

 

 

“Also the entire committee passed a vote of confidence on the NWC, the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the leadership of the party, Senator Musa Rabiu Kwankwaso and totally reject the charade by a group of former members of the NNPP led by Dr. Boniface Aniebunam.”

