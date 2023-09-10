8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 10, 2023
NEGF expresses worry over dilapidated roads, railways infrastructures 

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu
The North-East Governors have expressed their dismay over deplorable conditions of roads and railway infrastructure that links states within the subregion.
Accordingly, the forum call on the federal government to look into it and reconstruct the railway from Enugu to Maiduguri.
The governors comprises of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states respectively.
This was contained in a communique issued at the e of the 8th meeting of the governors held in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.
According to the governors said that ” This is a major route for the regional trade and very important for integration peace building and improving of national unity.
Similarly, the forum also resolved to promote subregional commerce among member states.
Its further agreed to resuscitate the North-East Trade Fair which to be held in Bauchi State in January, 2024.
Also in the communique, the from finally resolved to hold the 9th meeting in Yola, Adamawa state between Friday 3rd – Saturday 4th, September 2023.
Other highlights of the event were drama and dance by the state cultural trump as we as distributions of palliatives by the Vice president, Senator Kashim Shettima.

