8.4 C
New York
Sunday, September 10, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Ideato Fed. Constituency : Controversy As Justice Akpovi Led Tribunal Panel Overrules Supreme Court, Declares PDP Primaries Invalid

National
Ikenga Ugochinyere

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent.

Outrage and shock has greeted the judgment of the Imo State National and State Houses of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal which removed Hon. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere from office and declared a supplementary election in 55 polling units in the Federal Constituency among the remaining candidates.

In the curious judgment which clearly amounted to the Tribunal upturning and setting aside the judgment of the Supreme Court, the Tribunal upheld the Petition of Chika Abazu of the APC on the ground that the primary election of PDP which produced Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere as candidate was invalid.

In its judgment in SC/CV/501/2023 which was sighted for the Tribunal, the Supreme Court held that “A political party that files a suit to challenge the nomination of the candidate of another party will be a nosy busybody, a meddlesome interloper, peeping into the affairs of his neighbour without any backing in law. No court of law can entertain such a Suit” yet the tribunal went ahead and disqualified Ikenga on the challenge by the APC candidate.

READ ALSO  Be rest assured that your decision will determine future of Nigeria, ex-NBA chieftain tells presidential election tribunal

When approached by journalists after the judgment, counsel to Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Emeka Ozoani SAN, shook his and said, “I am in shock, this is unbelievable, I do not have any comments”.

However, when news of the judgment hit Ideato, youths erupted in instant protests, making bonfires and blocking roads with tree logs and leaves insisting that Ikenga was their choice and that must be respected by the Courts.

One of the protesters Collins Obioha said, “the Court of Appeal just last week in the Presidential election judgment in the Peter Obi case declared that the issue of nomination of candidate is a pre-election matter and no election petition court has jurisdiction over such issues. Did the Tribunal not hear that judgment? How come this Tribunal has not only refused to follow the judgment, it sat on appeal over it and overruled it”.

READ ALSO  ‘Who Is Giving Them Hope?’ – Wike mock PDP, Atiku Over Presidential Tribunal Ruling

Some of the youths who were interviewed blamed the Governor of Imo State, Sen. Hope Uzodimma for having a hand in the unfortunate outcome but expressed confidence that Ikenga will triumph ultimately.

It will be recalled that INEC declared Ikenga the winner of the election with over 13, 000 votes while Paschal Obi of Labour Party and Chika Abazu of the APC finished second and third respectively with about 5000 votes and 2000 votes.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
BREAKING: Tribunal Sacks Ugochinyere Imo Federal Lawmaker
Next article
NEGF expresses worry over dilapidated roads, railways infrastructures 

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Former FCT Minister, Bello In Trouble Faces Allegations Of Billion Naira Fraud

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.