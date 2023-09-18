Kano Govt transports 158 students to 5 states under exchange programme

8.4 C
N/West
The Kano State Government on Sunday transported the first batch of 158 secondary students to five states under the Students Exchange Programme.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Director, Public Enlightenment of the Ministry of Education, Mr Balarabe Kiru, on Sunday in Kano.

Kiru said that the ministry had on Aug. 19 conducted examination and interview for pupils between the ages of 10 and 13 years willing to enroll into Exchange Programme Schools in the 19 Northern states of the federation and the Bilingual College, Niamey, Niger Republic.

Kiru said that the first batch of the successful candidates and some old students were transported to Katsina, Borno, Benue, Jigawa and Kebbi States.

According to the statement, the second batch of the students under the programme were expected to be transported to the remaining northern  states on Sept. 20.

It further disclosed that the present administration of Gov. Abba Yusuf had provided all the required support towards ensuring success of the programme.

The statement appreciated how parents cooperate with the Ministry in its effort to make the programme more beneficial.

