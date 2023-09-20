International Day of Peace: JDPC hosts UN peace ambassadors today in Awka

. lauds Onyema, Air Peace boss, Bishop Ezeokafor, others for their peace initiatives

By Chuks Eke

As the world marks International Day of Peace, a group of peace advocates, Justice, Development and Peace Caritas, JDPC, Awka, is expected to play host to the United Nation’s, UN Peace Ambassadors, World Health Organization, WHO; United Nations Childrens Education Funds, UNICEF and other international organizations today as part of efforts to fine tune peace initiatives in Nigeria in particular and the world in general.

JDPC’s Program Manager for Awka Catholic Diocese, Nelson Nwenyi (a.k.a Nelson Whyte) who disclosed this yesterday during a media chat to announce the programme of events lined up for this year’s International Day of Peace, said JDPC is desirous of having peaceful coexistence in various parts of the world.

Nwenyi who is also a Newscaster, stressed the importance of peace especially at this moment of our national life, adding that today, September 21 is a day set aside by the UN in 1981, 42 years ago with a theme of this year’s activities as “Action For Peace, Our Ambition For The Global Goals”.

Describing the JDPC activities as a call to action that recognises our individual and collective responsibility to foster peace, Nwenyi maintained that fostering peace contributes to the realization of the Sustainable Development Goal, SDG in order to create a culture of peace.

He therefore lauded those he identified as peace advocates like Chief Allen Onyema, Chairman of Air Peace and others who have invested their hard earned resources to the restoration and maintenance of peace, should be celebrated every year and co-opted into the national fabrics of various peace initiatives in the country.

“This is to stress that national honours given to them is no longer enough, especially at this time that the country needs peace in order to stabilize its economy”.

He also appreciated the efforts of the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Awka, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor for his fatherly roles and support in all peaceful initiatives in the Diocese, as well as the Executive Director of JDPC, Awka, Rev. Fr. Levi Ndubuisi Ukor for his consistent efforts in making JDPC, Awka a pillar of peace in the Diocese.

Nwenyi noted that as part of his own commitment and action for peace in the world, he would be embarking on a 42-hours marathon peace news cast from yesterday which shall beam their searchlights on different news items concerning peace in Southeast, Nigeria, Africa and the world.