8.4 C
New York
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Search
Subscribe

How Imo Joint Security Surveillance Team Were Lured With Fake Distress Call

National
Uzodimma: Killers of security operatives at Ehime Mbano will be fished out
Uzodimma: Killers of security operatives at Ehime Mbano will be fished out

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Special Correspondent

The Nigeria Police Force has disclosed that the security personnel ambushed by unknown gunmen were on their way to respond to a false distress call when the incident occurred.

The police disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking on the circumstances surrounding the ambush.

“The Nigeria Police Force deeply mourns the recent attack on security operatives in Imo State, an event that has resulted in the tragic loss of precious lives of officers from various security agencies who have been dedicated to ensuring peace and protecting lives in Imo State.

“This incident, which occurred on Tuesday 19th September 2023, in Oriagu, Ehime Mbano Area of Imo State, serves as a stark and painful reminder of the daily risks and sacrifices that our security personnel willingly embrace in their unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our communities

READ ALSO  Imo Guber : Uzodimma/ Ihedioha Political Alliance - The Reality And Imagination

“The security agents affected by this senseless act of violence, comprising Police Officers, the Military, personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) were diligently responding to a distress call from the area which turned out to be fake, and targeted at luring them into the ambush.”

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Kayode Egbetokun, however, assured the public that the NPF is fully committed to collaborating closely with other relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and comprehensive investigation into this heinous act while relentlessly pursuing the cause of justice.

He assured that the Force would redouble its efforts to bring the culprits to book and guarantee the safety of security personnel and the safety of the state.

READ ALSO  Why Governor Uzodimma's Media Aide, Nneamaka Resigned

He further urged the public to extend their cooperation to law enforcement agencies in the collective pursuit of peace and order in Imo State and other parts of the country.

“In the same vein, Ag. IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, equally extended thoughts and prayers to the families of the fallen heroes, pledging that the sacrifices made by their loved ones will not be in vain.

“The NPF urges anyone who may possess information related to this incident to come forward and actively assist in the investigative process and/or send in information anonymously through the NPF Social Media handles @PoliceNG, or through mail at pressforabuja@police.gov.ng,” the police said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
International Day of Peace: JDPC hosts UN peace ambassadors today in Awka
Next article
Please Allow Us Return to Site, We’ll Deliver This Time — Construction Company Begs Soludo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Maulud: Guard Your Utterances, Dahiru Bauchi Urges Muslim Clerics

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.