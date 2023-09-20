Nov 11 Guber: Uzodinma Purchases 30 SUV Jeep for INEC EOs, 20 SL-570 Lexus for Snr Officers, Promises to Accompany Vehicle with 5m Each

By Special Correspondent

Ahead of the November 11 Governorship election in Imo State, candidate of the All Progressive Congress and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma is said to have purchased 30 Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) for Election Officers (EOs) in the state as well as another 20 SL-570 2021 model Lexus jeeps which were bid to shared in a later date.

Uzodinma also promised to accompany the vehicles with a N5 million to each of the Election Officers (EOs) as part of Imo state government’s efforts to motivate them in the onerous task ahead.

A source who revealed this to our correspondent said that Uzodinma had delegated the Chairman of APC in the state, Hon Macdonald Ebere to be in charge of the distribution of vehicles as well as the disbursement of funds to the targeted INEC officials.

The source maintained that apart from the vehicles and the N5 million each to the EOs respectively, Uzodinma is said to have directed that another 20 Lexus Jeep, SL-570 2021 model be assembled for the senior INEC officers in the state before the end of September 2023.

The source who disclosed the readiness of the vehicles also stated that while another N20 billion has been earmarked for both senior and junior INEC officers in the state, saying that the reason was to induce the officers to perfect the Governor’s biddings in the November election.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma has been accused of an underground plot to rig the November 11 Governorship election by a coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the South East, Nigeria.

The alleged plan to induce both Senior and junior INEC officers with vehicles and money is unconnected with the rumour that APC and Uzodinma are doing everything possible to subvert the will of the people of the state, just because Imo people were said to have outrightly rejection the party and the occupant of the number one position in the state.