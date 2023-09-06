8.4 C
Politics
I didn't anticipate this kind of negative tribunal judgement but I knew it was possible - Ezeife
By Chuks Eke
Former Civilian Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeiife said yesterday that he did not anticipate this kind of judgement from the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT which he described as negative, but knew it could be possible in a country like Nigeria.
Reacting to the judgement in a telephone chat shortly after its delivery, Ezeife however advised Nigerians to put the matter behind them and go for things that will make Nigeria great.
According to Ezeife, “God endowed this country with abundant natural resources and gave us an assignment to use those natural resources widely to convert Nigeria into a super power but unfortunately it seems we are converting those resources to make Nigeria poverty capital of the world”.
“God gave us the highest natural resources which no other country in the world has and expect us to use it wisely but we are misusing the resources to the extent that nothing is left for us to fall back on rather we have gone a borrowing without minding that he who  goes a borrowing, goes a sorrowing”.

