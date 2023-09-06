Show Of Shame As Imo APC Staff Fight Dirty Over Diversion of July, August Salaries – Party Chairman, Treasurer Njenje Fingered

By Special Correspondent

There is a flow of blood and free for all battle of supremacy at the state Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress (APC) along Okigwe road, Owerri, yesterday over the sudden disappearance of staff July and August salaries respectively.

An eye witness revealed that trouble started when staff and security operatives attached to the Secretariat began to ask the Treasurer simply identified as “Njenje” what happened to their July and August salaries that it was yet to be paid.

The source maintained that while the party staff and security guards were probing the disappearance of their two months salaries, the Treasurer instead of explaining to them rather referred them to inquire from the state Chairman of APC, Macdonald Ebere, or Governor Hope Uzodinma to find out what transpired.

One of the security personnel attached to the party Secretariat who could not hold himself over the insult started heating the said Treasurer, Njenje with his gun and held him and others hostage at the party office over his role in the disappearance of the salary.

Piqued by the level of blood that gushed out from the injury, other staff led by an Aide to the party Chairman, Macdonald Ebere ran inside and brought out a cutlass and threatened to use it on the security personnel for daring to hit the party’s senior official with his gun.

The source, who said that the situation caused panic at the party’s Secretariat further pleaded with Governor Hope Uzodinma and Macdonald Ebere to direct the immediate payment of the two months salaries to avoid a repeat of such embarrassment in future.