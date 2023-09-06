Its quite unfortunate that the quest for new Nigeria has been truncated by the Presidential tribunal – Imeobi Igbo

By Chuks Eke

Imeobi Igbo Forum, IIF, a socio-political organization has described yesterday’s judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT as an ugly phenomenon geared towards truncating the quest for a new Nigeria.

National President of the organization, Dr. Mike Ikegulu who stated this on phone shortly after the verdict, said he anticipated such a technical pronunciation from the tribunal because they felt Heavens will not fall.

According to Dr. Ikegulu, “I knew it will go that way the moment the tribunal members went technical. It is unfortunate that at the onset, the tribunal ordered INEC to produce the BIVAS but INEC disobeyed them and yet during their judgement, they did not even make mention of it not to talk of apportioning any blame on INEC”.

” That is why I said the tribunal went into technical session because all the UN observers’ reports, all the complaints by Nigerians, all falsifications and technical glitches committed by INEC did not matter to the tribunal”.

“I am not even advising the petitioners to go further to Supreme Court to waste their time because will be an exercise in futility because Nigeria’s democracy has been mesmerized by the elites against the populace”.