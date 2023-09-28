Free Education: Soludo Suspends Five Principals in 2 Days

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo has suspended another secondary school principal, Mrs. Eucharia Okafor, for illegally demanding and collecting school fees from students of the school, against the tuition free education recently declared by the Governor.

This is coming barely two days after the Anambra State Government also suspended four secondary school principals for similar action and illegality.

According to the Spokesperson of the Post Primary Schools Service Commission (PPSSC), Awka, Mrs. Ann Okafor, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Nkechi Ikediugwu conveyed the suspension order to the Principal.

She said the PPSSC Chairman also told the suspended principal to immediately hand over her duties and all property of the school to the Vice-principal in charge of Administration in the school pending the conclusion of investigation into her case.

Recall that Governor Soludo, while declaring the free education, had warned that no student from basic educational level to the JSS 3 class in any government-owned school should be asked to pay a dime for their education; while students of senior secondary school classes in government-owned schools should not pay anything above five thousand naira (N5000) per term. The Governor also said he would set up a committee to ensure full enforcement of and compliance to the directive, warning that any school authority found wanting will be dealt with.