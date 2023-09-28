Group condemns campaign of calumny against suspended Kagarko LG boss

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

A group, Let Get It Right (LGR), has condemned in strong terms the campaign of calumny against the suspended chairman of Kagarko Local Government Area, Mr. Nasara Rabo by people it described as ‘political urchins’.

In a statement on Thursday, the chairman of the group, Comrade Godwin Shehu Magaji said it was unfortunate that a recent report in an online media platform was published with the sole aim of maligning and defaming Rabo.

“The attention of LET GET IT RIGHT (LGR) has been drawn to a report published in an online media platform aimed at maligning and defaming the Executive Chairman of Kagarko Local Government Chairman, Hon. Nasara Rabo.

“The chairman was asked to step aside by a committee set up by the Kaduna State House of Assembly to investigate a matter that due process was not followed in carrying out some functions while in office.

“The purported negative report was aimed at maligning and defaming the person of Hon. Nasara Rabo whose uncommon leadership style, commitment, and developmental strides within the council are unbeatable.

“We wouldn’t have dignified them by responding but for the sake of our supporters, we need to put the record straight.

“The Executive Chairman will not comment on the issue since there was a committee set up to investigate the matter.

“We are not bewildered at the sudden negative narratives and campaign of calumny by some political urchins who have lost elections, and relevance and have for a very long time looted the Local Government.

“The reports saying that the office of the Auditor General for LGs of the State itemized a series of offenses of the Council Chairman was baseless and untrue.

“LET GET IT RIGHT Is miffed by the uncouth behavioral pattern embarked upon by these disgruntled elements as these are coming from the backdoor by making internal documents available to fifth columnists and traducers, all in a bid to achieve their self-served ordinate ambitions,” he stated

Shehu noted that those sponsoring the smear campaign are members of the APC and the opposition who are envious of the giant strides of the council chairman.

He called on media organizations not to allow themselves to be used as willing tools to defame persons who have worked hard to build a reputable name.

According to him, the group may be forced to take legal action against any further defamatory statements against Honourable Rabo.

” So, we have silently and diligently watched ” these orchestrated campaigns of calumny by this opposition in connivance with http://tgnews.com.ng media outfit.

“Media organizations and Journalists should not be allowed to be used as willing tools to smear or defame the personality of people who have worked hard to earn a reputable name.

“Journalists must endeavor to adhere to the ethics of their profession by giving a fair hearing to both parties.

“Where is the objectivity in the said reports? The Executive Chairman has directed his lawyers to sue the media organizations. We shall take every legal means to seek redress on the said publication and its sponsors.

“However, we are using this medium to warn off those behind the negative reports, we shall henceforth rebut any further mischievous actions through legal means,” he added.