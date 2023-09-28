Family Announces Burial Activities of Ex-Anambra Governor

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The arrangements and program of activities have been slated for the burial of former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chinwoke Clement Mbadinuju (Odera).

Recall that Chief Mbadinuju, who was the first Executive Governor of the state (1999-2003) passed away on April 11, 2023, at the age of 78.

According to burial poster trending on the social media, former Governor’s obsequies will commence with some pre-burial events, which include: Evening of Tributes & Eulogies (slated for Wednesday November 8, 2023 at the Musa Yar’Adua Centre, CBD, Abuja, 5pm); Celebration of Life (slated for November 11, at the South Charlotte Banquet Center, Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 6pm); and Prayer for the Family (slated for November 12, at the St. Matthews Anglican Church, Maitama, Abuja, 7am).

These will be followed by State Burial Events, which include Lying in State at Government House, Awka (slated for November 21, at 3pm); State Commendation Ceremony (slated for November 22, at ICC, Awka, 12 noon); Praise and Worship (slated for November 23, at Odera Country Home, Uli, Ihiala, 6-8pm); Lying in State (slated for November 24 at Central Field Uli, 8.am).

Others include: Interdenominational Burial Service (slated for November 24, at Odera Country Home, Uli, Ihiala, 10.am); Burial Reception (slated for November 24, at Central Field, Uli, Ihiala, 1.pm); Condolence Visits (slated for November 25, at Odera Country Home, Uli, Ihiala, 10.am); and Outing Service St. Thomas Anglican Church, Uli (slated for November 26).