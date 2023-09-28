Ebonyi: Dr Ilang Sues For Peace Between Akpoha & Amasiri Communities

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Commissioner for Ministry of Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Dr. Donatus Chukwuma Ilang has advocated for a peaceful coexistence between the people of Amata in Akpoha Community and the people of Ezeke in Amasiri Community, Afikpo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

Hon. Commissioner gave the charge while mediating peace settlement between the people of Amata and Ezeke Village, in his office at Old Government House, Abakaliki.

Dr. Chukwuma Ilang said that the meeting was called in line with the State Governor Francis O. Nwifuru’s mandate, whose administration is focused on ensuring peace in all parts of the state.

This is enshrined in his “People’s Charter of needs”, in which peace is domicile in the Ministry of Border Peace and Conflict Resolution to ensure that peace reigns in all nooks and crannies of the State and that Ebonyi State is counted as one of the peaceful states in the Federation.

The Commissioner stated that he waded into the case following reports and counter reports which the previous regime had tried to resolve but still lingered.

Members of the community(s) in dispute however resolved to take the matter back home to enable them deliberate further with their elders on the need for peace settlement, and report back to the Ministry.

The Commissioner however, commended them for accepting to embrace peace saying that history will not forget this good gesture in a hurry.

In his vote of thanks, His Royal Highness, Ezeogo Omezue Idam of Amasiri, thanked the Honourable Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Dr. Donatus Chukwuma Ilang and his staffs for their ingenuity in handling the case, adding that lasting peace must be achieved this time around.