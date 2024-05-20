Controversy As Residents Reject Appointment Of Sole Administrators As LG Chairmen In Imo State

Imo residents have rejected the appointment of Sole Administrators (SOLADs) to run the affairs of the 27 local government councils in Imo State.

Imo residents, made their stance known in a statement dated May 16, 2024 and signed by, Ebubeagu Ekenulo.

Ekenulo described the appointment of SOLADs once again by Gov Hope Uzodimma to preside over the affairs of the council areas as an aberration which cannot be tolerated.

He also said Gov Uzodimma cannot be trusted to conduct council polls in the state in 60 days as he promised having reneged on his earlier promise of conducting council polls in the past.

Ekenulo also noted that it is constitutionally and legally impossible to conduct council polls in 60 days, which is 30 days short of the constitutional 90 days notice to be issued by the state electoral body.

The convener disclosed that his group has decided to petition the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against the illegal former SOLADs appointed by Gov Uzodimma for embezzling council funds during the time they illegally occupied the office.

Ekenulo promised to take any other action within the ambit of the law to stop the aberration called SOLADs, describing as unfortunate the inability of the Imo Elders Council to rightly advise the governor to conduct council elections.

While noting that Save Imo supports the administration of the governor, he submitted that the group cannot back the governor whenever he acts at the detriment of Imo people.