8.4 C
New York
Monday, May 20, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Tears, commotion as gunmen kill Anambra community leader

S/East
Tears, commotion as gunmen kill Anambra community leader
Gunmen kidnap Tears, commotion as gunmen kill Anambra community leader

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -
By Chuks Eke
Some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums have killed the Secretary of Okija Development Union in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Peter Awah.
The resson for killing which elicited tears and commotion in the community, is yet to be ascertained as at press time but it was gathered that the incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday at Eke Umudioka market, Okija.
A source in the area told newsmen that the gunmen approached the deceased and immediately gunned him down as he was about to alight from his vehicle.
The eyewitness said the development created panic in the area as it happened opposite a market in the community.
The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident when contacted on the telephone, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, had ordered manhunt on the assailants.
Ikenga said, “The Command operatives have begun an investigation into the murder of Peter Awah, Secretary of Okija Development Union yesterday 19/5/2024 by 11:00 pm at Eke Umudioka, Okija.
“Preliminary information revealed that the assailants operating in motorbikes, shot the deceased as he was about to alight from his vehicle for safety when he was approached by the murderers.
“Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses have provided details that are already aiding the investigation.
“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Nigeria Bar Association, the people of Okija as well as the State, directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for a Comprehensive probe into the incident.”

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Court discharges 3 out of 7 remanded over murder of Anambra monarch
Next article
Ubah And Syndrome Of Anointed Candidate – By IfeanyiChukwu Afuba

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Alleged defamation of character: IGP drags 8 Anambra community leaders to court

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports