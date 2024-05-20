Tears, commotion as gunmen kill Anambra community leader

By Chuks Eke

Some yet-to-be-identified hoodlums have killed the Secretary of Okija Development Union in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State, Peter Awah.

The resson for killing which elicited tears and commotion in the community, is yet to be ascertained as at press time but it was gathered that the incident happened at about 11pm on Sunday at Eke Umudioka market, Okija.

A source in the area told newsmen that the gunmen approached the deceased and immediately gunned him down as he was about to alight from his vehicle.

The eyewitness said the development created panic in the area as it happened opposite a market in the community.

The state police spokesman, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident when contacted on the telephone, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, had ordered manhunt on the assailants.

Ikenga said, “The Command operatives have begun an investigation into the murder of Peter Awah, Secretary of Okija Development Union yesterday 19/5/2024 by 11:00 pm at Eke Umudioka, Okija.

“Preliminary information revealed that the assailants operating in motorbikes, shot the deceased as he was about to alight from his vehicle for safety when he was approached by the murderers.

“Meanwhile, some eyewitnesses have provided details that are already aiding the investigation.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, while commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Nigeria Bar Association, the people of Okija as well as the State, directed the immediate transfer of the case to the Homicide section of the Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for a Comprehensive probe into the incident.”