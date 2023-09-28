World Tourism Day : Imo Residents Lament As Concorde Hotel Goes Moribund Under Hope Uzodimma Administration

Imo residents are crying over the dilapidated condition of the state government owned Concorde hotel Owerri, under the shared prosperity administration of Governor Hope Uzodimma.

Newsmen, who visited the Hotel premises on Wednesday to mark celebration of World tourism day sighted a vandalized Air-conditioning machines, damaged electronics appliances, and facilities carted away by suspected criminals who are currently using the hotel for illegal businesses.

Residents in Imo have blamed Govenor Uzodimma who on his inception sacked the state concession management team of the hotel under kingseoul and South Korean partners and appointed his sister in-law, Nkechi Ugwu as the general manager in the year 2020, who fraudulently sold the biggest Sam-proof Generator to cushion the effect of covid-19 pandemic, before the appointment of one Eziada Ngozi Nwizu who later resigned her appointment.

An elder statesman who spoke on condition of anonymity, urged Imo state government to revive back the beauty of the hotel which was once the best in the entire South East region.

The statesman man who cried bitterly over the famous mind blowing investment of the past governor, late Dee Sam Mbakwe have been left to ruin, as Investigation revealed that the hotel rooms and premises is now safe-haven for suspected hoodlums and quick-quick sex hawkers.

Few people who were also interviewed by newsmen in the hotel premises, alleged that the state government is owing the workers salaries and have abandoned the hotel for no reason, which according to them is the reason why the Concorde hotel have gone Moribund.

However, it could be recalled that during the past administration of Rochas Okorocha, Concorde Hotel played host of some international conferences, such as Commonwealth Parliamentarian Conference, National Military Conference, Nigeria Bar Association Convention and many others.

Apart from beds, chairs and tables sighted by the journalists, other valuables belonging to the state owned hotel is said to have been looted by suspected top government officials serving under Uzodinma’s led administration.

A beautiful looking young lady who was intercepted in one of the hotel rooms, revealed that she is occupying the space temporary with the consent of the RASS group, Foreigners who according to her is in contract with Imo state government.

“Security men and hotel worker are all laidoff except the open bars and the Olympics workers” she said.

Meanwhile, when addressing Journalists on Wednesday, in the hotel premises on the occasion of world tourism day celebration, the Imo State Commissioner for Tourism, Jerry Egemba expressed dissatisfaction over the dilapidated condition of the Imo State Concorde Hotel.

According to him, the State Government is doing well in the area of hospitality and tourism, very soon Imo people will hear good news about the hotel.