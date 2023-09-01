Commissioner Ilang   Urge Effium /Ezza Effium Community To Embrace Peace

…Reiterates Govt’s Readiness to Restore Peace in Warring Community

From Mba Nnenna- Abakaliki.

The Honourable Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Hon. Dr. Donatus Chukwuma Ilang has urged the people of Effium and Ezza-Effium to embrace peace in their community.

The Honourable Commissioner made the appeal during the Peace Committee’s facts finding visit to the warring site in Effium and Ezza-Effium LGA of Ebonyi state.

Hon. Dr. Donatus Ilang while appealing to the warring communities to sheath their swords for peace to reign, stated that the purpose of the visit was to assess the level of damages caused during the crisis and to confirm their submissions with their claims.

The Commissioner said that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is a peace loving Governor.

He noted that His Excellency, during his campaign promised that if elected, will ensure that peace and normalcy returns to all the crisis areas in Ebonyi State, stressing that is the reason for constituting a Peace Committee headed by Bishop Emeritus Michael Nnachi Okoro of Abakaliki Diocese and other profile personalities to mediate between the warring communities in the area, and proffer lasting resolution to them.

Speaking earlier, the Chairman of the Peace Committee, the Catholic Bishop Emeritus of Abakaliki Diocese, Bishop Michael Nnachi Okoro, represented by the Secretary of the Committee, Rev. Fr. Charles Otu, described the damages resulting from the crisis as massive and reaffirmed the preparedness of the Committee to do their best in ensuring that peace returns in the area. He thanked the Government for her sincere interest and commitment to achieving lasting peace in all Conflict ridden areas in the State, pleading with them to demonstrate a patriotic spirit while the Committee works hard to resolve the issue.

In their various speeches, other members of the Committee, His Royal Highness Eze Omazi Ubani, the State CAN Chairman, Rev. Scamb Nwokolo, Rev. Fr. Donatus Oluwa Chukwu and Surveyor Henry Ekeroku lamented over the severity of damages in the area.

They however, commended both parties for their eagerness to restore peace in collaboration with the efforts of the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru.

Also speaking, the Representatives of Effium Community, Elder Idenyi Onwe, Mrs. Cecilia Ejaa and Mr. Chibueze Oketa and their Ezza-Effium counterparts, Chief Hyacinth Ebilima, Mrs. Felicia Eze and Mr. Paulinus Okeh on behalf of the elders, women and youths respectively expressed their willingness to tow the part of peace, while urging the Committee to ensure sincerity and unity of purpose in their mediation.

In their vote of thanks, the President General, Effium Development Union, Dr. James Agina and the Town Union President, Ezza-Effium, Mr. Benedict Elechi on behalf of Effium and Ezza-Effium respectively, thanked the Peace Committee and the State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru for his efforts to ensure that peace is returned to the area, pledging their cooperation and support to ensure a lasting peace in the area.

The highlights of the event were the Peace Committee’s meeting with the parties in their different locations. The Effium Community had theirs at Community Central School, Effium while Ezza-Effium was at Ngamgbo Ukoro Ameka. It witnessed the presence of the security agencies and the officials of the Ministry of Border Peace and Conflict Resolution.