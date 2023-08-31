Why There Is Power Outage in Awka — EEDC

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has given the reason behind the power outage currently being experienced by residents of Awka, the capital city of Anambra State and its environs.

According to the Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh, the power outage is as a result of loss of supply from its source of power at TCN Station, Onitsha.

Mr. Ezeh, in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday, said as a result of this development, all feeders under EEDC Awka district were out of power supply.

He said, “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform her esteemed customers in Awka, Anambra State, that the power outage currently being experienced is due to the loss of supply from its source of power at TCN Station, Onitsha, at about 6:53pm, yesterday.

“As a result of this development, all feeders under EEDC Awka district are out of power supply.

“TCN engineers are already patrolling the lines to ascertain the cause of power outage.

“We therefore apologise to our esteemed customers in Awka and appeal for their patience and understanding as we are on standby, hoping that issue is resolved and power restored within the shortest time possible.”