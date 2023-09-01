Bauchi Gov launches tree planting campaign, declares war on charcoal business

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has performed the official launching of the 2023 Tree Planting Campaign and declared war on charcoal business across the 20 local government areas of the state.

The theme of the event is “Tree Planting, an Efficient tool to tackle Climate Change”.

Speaking at the launching ceremony held at Dungal village of Bauchi Local Government Governor Bala expressed concern on the negative impact of climate change on the livelihood of people and therefore

He said that his administration will continue to lead by example by allocating funds for tree planting drive, enacting policies to safeguard environment, in addition to collaborating with local communities and organizations, saying the battle can only be won through collective action, dedication and commitment of every individual, institutions, and every sector of the society.

Governor Bala said that, this year’s theme of the campaign reflects the desire and commitment of his administration to combat climate change, adding that the act of planting a tree is a profound step towards restoring the balance of the nation’s ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of tree planting to protect and preserve the forests.

He advised stakeholders to become change agents in the fight against climate change, as he assured them his commitment to address the menace of climate change for sustainable development.

Governor Bala directed for massive trees planning exercise towards achieving a sustainable development.

He said part of the exercise include a road side plantation which covers a distance of twelve point six kilometers from Miri to Mobile Roundabout Gidan Mai in the state capital, Similar exercise would be carried from Awalah Roundabout to Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport as well as towns and villages.

Govermor Bala said the move would not only help in addressing environmental degradation, flooding, and climate change but also provide employment, opportunities for teaming youth.

He encouraged the public to key into tree planting activities and his administration is ready to provide free seedings for massive afforestation activists in the state.

The Governor read the riot act on those involved in charcoal business across the state, illegal falling of trees, and other unwholesome environmental practices and that such will not be treated with soft hands as the law will take its cost across the practitioners.

He said that planting trees is an important activity that helps restore the quality of the environment and provides shade and beautification of the environment, other benefits of trees in the environment include wind protection, protection against water flooding, soil erosion, drought as well as mitigating the effects of climate change among others.

Governor Bala said the significance of tree plantings include the reduction of urban runoff and erosion by storing water and breaking the force of rain as it falls and they give oxygen in return.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Housing and Environment,Danlami Ahmed Kawule,

said the ministry will plant trees in all the cavities and crevices of the state to address the challenges of environmental and climate modifications and changes.