PDP crisis: Coalition of aggrieved party men vows to float a new party

Politics
Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

A Coalition of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s Support Groups Initiative, CASGI, and some concerned Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Support Groups have approached the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), for the registration of a new political party ahead of 2027 general election.

The groups led by Comrade Obinna Okorie of CASGI, said they made the decision after the 2023 general elections, following the inability of PDP to put its house in order, and the failure of the party to reward loyalty.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja shortly after the caucus meeting of the Stiku Camp, Chief Okorie said the decision to float a new political party was to give the aggrieved supporters of the main opposition party a sense of belonging and recognition as they head into the next general election.

According to him, “we worked very hard canvassing votes for our candidate, Atiku Abubakar all over the country, but our efforts ended up in futility due to the divisions in the party where some principal members openly worked against his victory; the impunity and ill treatment of their supporters is also a fact.”

The CASGI National coordinator said he has personally informed former Vice President Atiku of this new development and gave him reasons with veritable facts why he and his groups have reached such a decision.

In the application to INEC, the groups sort for the registration of Congress Action Party, CAP, as a political party with Comrade Obinna Okorie as interim national chairman and Hon. Simon Leshe as interim national secretary.

INEC, in its reply, acknowledged receipt of the letter of intent to register as a political party, stating that the commission is compiling letters of intent for registration as political party, pending the conclusion of all Petitions and Appeals arising from the 2023 General Election.

“This is in line with the power of the Commission as provided at Section 75 (1) of the Electoral Act, 2022 which mandates the Commission to suspend registration of Political Parties twelve (12) months to a General Election.

“The final determination of all Petitions and Appeals arising from the 2023 General Election would enable the Commission set a timeline for the processing of fresh applications for registration as Political Party,” INEC said.

