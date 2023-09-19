8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, September 19, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Bauchi flags off construction of 19 kilometers rural roads

N/East
Bauchi flags off construction of 19 kilometers rural roads
Bauchi flags off construction of 19 kilometers rural roads

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has flagged off the construction of 19 kilometers Liman Katagum-Luda-Leka road with the support of the World Bank.

In his speech Governor Bala reiterated his administration’s commitment towards improving the living conditions of citizens of both rural and urban areas,.
Governor said he will soon embark on constructing additional smooth roads for the safety of motorist and economic development of the state.

Governor Bala assured the participants that Bauchi under his leadership has witnessed massive changes in the area of education, roads, health, agriculture and roads network, He commended the World Bank for its interventions,

He said his administration has generated resources and constructed rural and urban roads across the state and explained that the Liman Katagum-Luda-Leka road when completed, will provide lasting solutions to problems farmers and merchants have been facing over years, in addition to providing them with access to basic social amenities for better living.

READ ALSO  Foundation empowers 170 orphans, vulnerable childrens in Bauchi

Governor Bala expressed happiness with the tremendous support his administration receives from various stakeholders and developmental partners.

He said the construction of the 19-kilometre road will forever be appreciated by the the communities considering its importance in the business environment.

Governor Bala said the project will be executed under the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) a World Bank-assisted initiatives

He said when completed, the roads will boost the economic status of the state considering most of the people living in the axis are predominantly agrarian farmers.

Governor Bala said that when the Liman Katagum-Luda-Leka road is finished, it will offer long-lasting answers to issues that farmers and business people faced for years, as well as give them access to fundamental social amenities for a higher quality of life.

READ ALSO  Bauchi NASS polls: PDP, Mohammed reject Appeal Court judgment

The coordinator of the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) Eng Mohammed Aminu Bodinga expressed his gratitude to Governor Bala for collaborating with the agency towards the development and transformation of Bauchi state especially in terms of infrastructures.

He enjoys his counterparts to to learn from him for the development of our nation.

Coordinator assured Governor Bala of qualitative project that when accomplished Bauchi people will live to benefit it for a very long time.

The Commissioner of Rural Development and Special Duties Faruk Mustapha, and Caretaker Chairperson Bauchi local Government Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko
among other various stakeholders at the event appreciates Governor Bala for such a developmental initiatives towards enacting the rural roads projects across the state considering the economic importance of the axis .

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Addressing Nigeria’s Current Economic Hardship: A Call for Humanitarian Gesture from the Privileged and Government – By Usman Abdullahi Koli
Next article
We want elected executive at Onitsha Bridgehead drug market, not caretaker committee, stakeholders tell Soludo

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi to ensure smooth remittance of tax to Federation account

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.