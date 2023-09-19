Bauchi flags off construction of 19 kilometers rural roads

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has flagged off the construction of 19 kilometers Liman Katagum-Luda-Leka road with the support of the World Bank.

In his speech Governor Bala reiterated his administration’s commitment towards improving the living conditions of citizens of both rural and urban areas,.

Governor said he will soon embark on constructing additional smooth roads for the safety of motorist and economic development of the state.

Governor Bala assured the participants that Bauchi under his leadership has witnessed massive changes in the area of education, roads, health, agriculture and roads network, He commended the World Bank for its interventions,

He said his administration has generated resources and constructed rural and urban roads across the state and explained that the Liman Katagum-Luda-Leka road when completed, will provide lasting solutions to problems farmers and merchants have been facing over years, in addition to providing them with access to basic social amenities for better living.

Governor Bala expressed happiness with the tremendous support his administration receives from various stakeholders and developmental partners.

He said the construction of the 19-kilometre road will forever be appreciated by the the communities considering its importance in the business environment.

Governor Bala said the project will be executed under the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) a World Bank-assisted initiatives

He said when completed, the roads will boost the economic status of the state considering most of the people living in the axis are predominantly agrarian farmers.

The coordinator of the Rural Access And Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) Eng Mohammed Aminu Bodinga expressed his gratitude to Governor Bala for collaborating with the agency towards the development and transformation of Bauchi state especially in terms of infrastructures.

He enjoys his counterparts to to learn from him for the development of our nation.

Coordinator assured Governor Bala of qualitative project that when accomplished Bauchi people will live to benefit it for a very long time.

The Commissioner of Rural Development and Special Duties Faruk Mustapha, and Caretaker Chairperson Bauchi local Government Hajiya Zainab Baban Takko

among other various stakeholders at the event appreciates Governor Bala for such a developmental initiatives towards enacting the rural roads projects across the state considering the economic importance of the axis .