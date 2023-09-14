Bauchi Emir’s commends Gov Bala Mohammed on peace, security

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Council of Emirs have commended governor Bala Mohammed for his efforts towards providing peace and security accross the 20 local government area council in the state.

The chairman of the council of Emirs, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu said that the Emirs have dee it necessary to come and appreciated the governor over his unflinching support by ensuring adequate peace and security of the entire citizens in the state.

Ably represented by his deputy chairman of the Council His Royal Highness, the Emir of Katagum Alh Umar Faruq ll, acknowledged the overwhelming support being received from the governor since his inception in 2019.

According to him said that the Emirs had never had this kind of gesture from the past administration like what they’ve being enjoyed in this administration from his Excellency, the Executive Governor, Bala Mohammed.

He said said the governor was able to improve the renumeration of the Emir’s provided vehicles to ease transportation movement as well as renovation of all places of the Emir and District heads across the 20 local government area council to enhanced their performances.

The council of the Emirs also commended the governor over his projects across 20 LGA in areas of social amenities, infrastructural development of roads constructions, health facilities as well as building and renovation of delapidated classrooms.

The Deputy chairman, then assured the government for their continued support to the overall development of the State.

In his speech, the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed thanked the Emirs for the visit and promised to do more.

Mohammed said “I’m highly delighted, we really appreciate you for this visit, we’re really excited and benefitting from your words of advises as our fathers.

The governor used the occasion to solicit for support and cooperation from the trad rulers and called on them to always reports on any suspicious movements of strangers in their areas to the relevant security agencies for prompt responses and actions.

He assured the Emirs that under his administration, he would do everything humanly possible to ensure the security and protection of every citizen in the state.