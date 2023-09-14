Gov Bala Mohammed appeals Tinubu to constructs Bauchi-Gombe highway road

From. Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State governor Bala Mohammed has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to hasten the constructions of Bauchi to Gombe states highway to ease the sufferings and movement of the people in the region.

Besides, he also solicited for the reconstructions of a railway lines from Enugu to Maiduguri to allow movement of agricultural commodities within the sub-region.

Mohammed made the appealed when he received a delegation of the Bauchi State Council of Emirs at Government House, Wednesday in Bauchi.

He noted that the road if constructed would definitely reduced rate of persistent accidents, improve trade as well as reduce the rate of unemployment among the youth in the affected region.

According to the former minister of the FCT said, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to constructs the Bauchi to Gombe highway, we’re optimistic about his promised and hopefully that the work on the roads will soon commence.

Mohammed said “Despite that we’re in the political oppositional party we’ve to work with the government for the development of our dearest state. Saying” I’II do everything for the development of Bauchi because of the love I have to the state.

The governor commended the traditional Rulers for their support to his administration since he became the governor in 2019 to date on issues of security in their respective communities.

In his word “I’m not happy the way we punished some of the traditional Rulers likes District Heads, but we’re doing to serve as detterent to others.

Mohammed urged them to be vigilant and report any suspicious movements and strange people within the domains to the security authorities for prompt action.

Ealire in his speech, the chairman of the Council of Emirs, Dr Rilwanu Suleiman Adamu commended the government on his effort towards providing peace and security in the state.

Ably represented by his deputy, the Emir of Katagum Alh Umar Faruq II said the traditional rulers have good cordial working relationships with the present administration and pledge for continued support for the overall development of the State.