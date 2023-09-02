8.4 C
New York
Saturday, September 2, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Abia Govt Demolishes Structurally Defective Two-Storey Building

S/East
Abia Govt Demolishes Structurally Defective Two-Storey Building
House before demolition

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

The Abia State Government on Saturday demolished a two-storey building in Umuahia, capital of the state, in a proactive move to save lives and property.

A rapid response team, comprising the Ministries of Lands and Housing; Power & Public Utilities; Works; and also the Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), the Nigerian Police Force, the Abia State Fire Service, the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), the Nigerian Institute of Town Planners and the Nigerian Society of Engineers, brought down the structurally defective building.

Abia Govt Demolishes Structurally Defective Two-Storey Building
after demolition

The demolition of the building located at 5, Akanu Street (opposite FCMB, near Government House) Umuahia, followed the alarm raised by occupants, who hurriedly evacuated the building of their own accord after visible defects were noticed on the structure, sandwiched between two other buildings.

READ ALSO  Illegal Taskforce : Those Violating Gov. Uzodinma's Executive Order Should Be Prosecuted, GM ENTRACO

Addressing newsmen shortly after the demolition exercise, the Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Mr. Chaka Chukwumerije, pointed out that the primary objective of the exercise was to save lives.

“The site was quickly cordoned off by UCDA, the road blocked by the fire service, and everyone in the surrounding area evacuated, by the Nigerian Police, in order to preserve public safety and ensure no casualties were recorded.

“The initial efforts to strip the building block by block, in order to preserve the surrounding structures, was deemed unsafe, and quickly replaced by a swift demolishment of the building, while minimising the damage to surrounding structures,” Mr. Chukwumerije said.

READ ALSO  Anambra Community, Ebenator Commends Soludo for Intervention on Deadly Erosion Site

Speaking also, the Commissioner for Power and Public Utilities, Mr. Ikechukwu Monday, who affirmed that the present administration in the state believes in due process, thanked God that no life was lost, even as he enjoined builders to always engage the services of professionals.

The General Manager Umuahia Capital Development Authority (UCDA), Tpl Kenneth Agomoh, reiterated the Governor Alex Otti administration’s commitment to restore the integrity and sanity of buildings, in the state; and encouraged the public to come forward with any information relating to defective structures.

He said that going forward, the UCDA will be proactive in checkmating illegal structures.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Anambra Villagers Protest Alleged Land Grabbing by ‘Nigerian Prisons’
Next article
Bandits strike in Kaduna Mosque, kill 7 worshipers – Police

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

READ ALSO  Sit-at-home: ASMATA seals 7 markets in Anambra for failing to open their markets

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.