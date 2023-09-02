Bandits strike in Kaduna Mosque, kill 7 worshipers – Police

The Police Command in Kaduna State on Saturday confirmed the killing of 7 persons while performing prayers in a Mosque at Saya-Saya village of Ikara Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s Deputy Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Hassan said “at about 8:00 p.m. on Friday, we received information from Saya-Saya village that six persons were killed while performing last prayer of the day (Ishai) in a Mosque.

“Bandits, about nine of them on motorcycles, arrived and attacked the people in the Mosque.

“At the spot, they shot six persons while praying in a mosque in the village.

Hassan said the bandits also moved to another Mosque at Tashar Dauda, also in Ikara Local Government Area and killed one person and three sustained bullet injuries.

He said the bandits took away four motorcycles.

“Getting the information, the DPO Ikara promptly mobilised security operatives to the scenes.

He said because of the proximity, the bandits escaped to the bush before the arrival of security operatives .

“So far no arrest was made at the scenes of the incident but five empty shells of AK49 rifle were recoverd .

He said the seven corpses were handed over to their relatives .

The three injured persons, two were moved to General Hospital Tudun-Wada Kano State, while one to General Hospital Ikara for treatment.

Mansir said Police had intensified efforts to arrest the suspects, to face the law.

He said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Musa Garba, appealed to citizens to always report any unusual and suspicious activity to nearest security authorities for proactive measure.