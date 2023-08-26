8.4 C
Release Nnamdi Kanu To End Insecurity In S/East,Reps Member, Ogah Challenges Tinubu

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew

The member representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State in the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Amobi Ogah, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB), Nnamdi Kanu, for peace to reign in the South East region.

Ogah, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on HIV/AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, made the appeal on Thursday shortly after interfacing with the Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, at the Governor’s country home in Isiala Ngwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, the insecurity in the South East region is as a result of the prolonged detention of the IPOB leader.

He, therefore, called on President Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, as a show of love to Ndigbo.

Ogah explained that the release of Kanu will expose criminal gangs that are using the detention to cover their act of terrorism in the South East.

His words, ”The President has done so much. The only disagreement I have with him is the issue of giving us only five ministers in the entire South East. I think the President should have balanced it to show that really, he loves us.

“I was telling the world that Mr. President loves us. But the only way he can show that he loves us is to give us Nnamdi Kanu by releasing him so that insecurity in the South East will be reduced drastically.

“The issue now is that we don’t even know those who are behind the insecurity (in the South East). IPOB will tell you they are not the one, ESN (Eastern Security Network) will tell you they are not involved.

“But some will say the reason is because they are holding Nnamdi Kanu. So my prayer to Mr. President is that he should give him (Kanu) to us as a gift. This will be the best gift he can give to the Igbo nation.

“Release him to us so that we can be able to know those who are really behind the insecurity in South East. When you release this man, we can see reason to hold anybody that is messing up,” the lawmaker noted.

Ogah, a Labour Party (LP) lawmaker, has been vocal about the current insecurity in South-East, and his Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State in particular.

