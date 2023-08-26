Tribunal throws out petitions against 2 PDP Reps members in Kaduna

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

The National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Kaduna State, has dismissed the petition filed against two Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Representatives members.

The tribunal on Saturday dismissed the petitions instituted against David Umar Gurara, who represents the Kachia/Kagarko Federal constituency, and Hon. Bashir Shadow, a member representing the Kauru Federal Constituency, respectively.

Recalled that the two Federal Lawmakers were returned elected in the House of Representatives election conducted on February 25th, 2023 by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were dragged before the tribunal by the candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Gabriel Haar Zock, and Hon. Mukhtar Zakari.

In his petition, Gabriel alleged that elections were not conducted in 43 polling units, seeking the Tribunal to nullify INEC’s proclamation and order for fresh elections.

Mukhtar Zakari too, had instituted a petition against Hon. Shadow alleging that he presented a forged School certificate, prayed the tribunal to order the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue him a certificate of return as he came second during the election.

Delivering the judgment in the petition filed by Gabriel Haar Zock, the Chairman of the Tribunal, Justice H.H Kereng who delivered judgment in David Umar Gurara’s petition declared that the petitioner had failed to provide credible evidence to prove his case. He dismissed the petition in its entirety.

Also, while delivering judgment on Hon. Mukhtar Zakari’s petition against Hon. Bashir Shadow, Justice, Hon Justice. Abdu Maiwada Abubakar dismissed the petition for lacking merit

One of the lead Counsel to the two respondents, Barr. Kassai Jessy said the Tribunal dismissed the petition filed by the two petitioners for lack of merit.

” The Tribunal was magnanimous enough not to grant any fine against the petitioners for wasting its time.