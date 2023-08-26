8.4 C
Police arrests 15 year old cattle rearer For amputating Farmer's Hand in Bauchi

N/East
Police arrests 15 year old cattle rearer For amputating Farmer's Hand in Bauchi
Police arrests 15 year old cattle rearer For amputating Farmer's Hand in Bauchi

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

From Ahmad SAKA,Bauchi
Bauchi State Police Command has arrested Adamu Ibrahim for allegedly amputating the left hand of a farmer after he intruded into his farmlands with his livestock.
SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command stated this in a statement he distributed to reporters in Bauchi, He said “Operatives of the Area Command Metro have arrested Adamu Ibrahim  of Jital village along Gombe road, Bauchi state for trespass, mischief and causing grievous hurt:
Police arrests 15 year old cattle rearer For amputating Farmer's Hand in Bauchi
Wakil said “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had on several occasions trespassed into the victim’s farmland with his cows while rearing.
The unfortunate incident followed a series of complaints to the suspect’s father by the victim for intrusion into his rice farmland by the suspect. Similarly, the investigation revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect who was armed with a stick and machete, mischievously invaded the victim’s farmland and destroyed the yet-to-be-ascertained value of crops. A disagreement ensued, in the course of which the suspect stabbed the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland. As a result, the victim’s left hand was chopped. The suspect drew his machete and chopped off the left hand of the victim”.
He said “On receiving this report, the Area Commander, Metropolitan swung into action and activated more preventive measures to avert circumstances that may result in a herder-farmer clash in the area and equally directed the arrest of the suspect”.
Police spokesman said “The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for medical attention and he is responding to treatment.”
Wakil said the State Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Musa Mohammed,  warned herders to steer clear from intrusion into farmlands in the state, and directed that the suspect be charged to court upon completion of the discreet investigation.

