PDP Gov’s forum calls Tinubu not to engage in any form of war, embrace peace

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The PDP Governors Forum under the leadership of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Bauchi state Bala Mohammed has called on the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to engage in any form of war with the Republic of Niger, put forwarding dialogue as a solution to the situation following the coup that ousted the democratically elected President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Speaking, the Chairman PDP governor’s Forum Bala Mohammed said Nigerians and Niger are united, hence the need for the FG to insinuate diplomatic approaches with a view to strengthen the cordial relationship for the economic growth development of the two African giants.

The Forum, however, pledged to continue to provide Nigerians with exemplary leadership, good governance and dividends of democracy, in addition to introducing policies that will assuage the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

On politics, the Forum said preparations to ensure the Party’s success in the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Imo and Kogi states are in a fit state, calling on the electorate to rally behind candidates under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for a better life.

The meeting, however, emphasized the need for party discipline and reiterated zero tolerance for anti-party activities and sabotage, saying no individual or group of individuals will be allowed to undermine the unity of the party and its processes.

In attendance were governors under the umbrella of the PDP, Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar among other bigwigs of the Party.