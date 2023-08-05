Defiled Imo Minor’s Private Organ Decays

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

The reproductive organ of the15-year-old girl who was repeatedly defiled by four men in Imo State has started decaying.

A reliable source disclosed that the prayer of some concerned citizens including doctors is that the decaying organ doesn’t become cancerous.

The source further revealed that some medical tests were conducted on the minor on Saturday, August 5 at the Imo Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo State.

He added that the results of the tests are expected to come out on Saturday, August 5 and Sunday August 6 while the minor is required to meet with some consultant surgeons on Monday, August 7 for evaluation and commencement of treatment

The source said; “Today, I spent the whole day at Imo Specialist Hospital at Umuguma and we had all the medical tests sanctioned by the medical doctors carried out on the 15- year- old girl repeatedly defiled by four men.

“The results are expected to come out later today and tomorrow. She is billed to meet with the consultant surgeons on Monday at noon.

“We were advised to pray that her private part which is already decaying is not cancerous”.

An Owerri Chief Magistrate Court had on Thursday, August 3, 2023 ordered the remand in Owerri Correctional Centre of four men who allegedly defiled the minor.

The four men are Amarachi Nwodo,39; David Ajuka, 22; Chima Uwandu, 43 and Osinachi Okoro, 29.

The court presided over by His Worship Obinna Njemanze turned down oral ball applications made by counsels to the defendants, U. S Nnadozie and G. O Anyalebechi respectively.

The Prosecution Counsel, B. C Iwu, who also objected to the bail applications, said that the victim was suffering from a life- threatening disease because of the defilement.