Nobody Should Call Me for Release of Any Cultist Arrested — Anambra CP Warns, Vows to Make State Tougher for Cultists

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has warned that no one should call him to plead for the release of any cultist arrested in the State, as the Command moves to make the environment tougher and unconducive for cultists in the State.

The warning was contained in a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, who said the CP had vowed to clamp down on cultists running amok in the state, especially in Awka the capital city of the State, where different cult-related incidents have been reported in recent time.

The statement read in part: “The Commissioner, who described the cultists as murderers said they are not fit to live among decent human beings in the society.

“He described those sponsoring the cultists to kill humans like them as cowards who should cover their faces in shame.

“He vowed that the Police Command will come down very hard on the heartless cultists who take pleasure in killing people. He warned that no one should call him for release of any cultist arrested in the coming clamp down unless they want to be disgraced.

“The Commissioner has ordered an all out operation against cultists and their sponsors in the State. He assured the good people of Anambra State that their peace and tranquility that was punctured by the recent cult-related killing in the capital will soon be restored. He solicited the cooperation of all law abiding citizens in ridding the society of the menace of cultism.”