Anambra CP Presents N250,000 to Officer for Rejecting Bribe, Advocates Ethical Policing

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Anambra State Police Commissioner, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has charged the officers of the Command to always uphold the ethics of the profession and avoid being compromised while discharging their duties.

CP Adeoye gave the charge on Friday while presenting a cash reward of two hundred and fifty thousand naira (N250,000) to a policewoman in the State, who rejected a bribe offer presented to her by a criminal suspect whom she recently intercepted in a shuttle bus with six heavy bundles of stripped armoured cable suspected to have been stolen.

According to a statement issued to newsmen on Friday by the Police Public Relations Officer in Anambra State, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the policewoman, Inspector Charity Oyor, who serves at the Main Market Division, Onitsha, was on traffic duty in the market on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when she saw the shuttle bus with the bundles of armoured cable.

It was gathered that the officer stopped the driver and inquired about the consignment from the purported owner; but, instead of responding to her question and explaining how he came to be in possession of the cable; the purported owner of the cable, rather offered the officer a bribe, which bribe which she vehemently rejected and took the necessary action to get the suspects arrested immediately.

DSP Ikenga, in the press statement, said narrated thus: “The Police Inspector put a call across to her DPO, Superintendent Joy Chidinma Ikpeama, who led Police personnel to the scene and arrested the suspect. The cable was impounded and taken to the Station for investigation.

“At the station, the suspect again offered sum of N500,000 to be allowed to go. This was rejected by the officers. The DPO promptly briefed the Commissioner of Police on the arrest and recovery.

“The Commissioner of Police then ordered the State CID, Awka, to take over the case for investigation, with a view to unravelling where the used cables came from.”

It was in appreciation of the non-compromisable stance and high level of professionalism exhibited by the officer, that the Police Commissioner dolled out a cash of N250,000 reward to her on Friday.

DSP Ikenga said: “At the presentation of the cash award in his office today, Friday 25th August, 2023, the Commissioner of Police commended the DPO for providing good leadership, and Inspector Charity Oyor, for her uprightness. He urged all personnel in the Command to always uphold ethics of the profession by refusing to be compromised in the discharge of their duties.

“The DPO thanked the Commissioner of Police for leading by personal example and said her personnel were inspired by his leadership.

“Inspector Charity Oyor promised to rededicate herself to the job she loves so much and thanked the Commissioner of Police for his generosity.

“Also present at the brief ceremony was the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Administration, DCP Peter Umoru Ozigi.”