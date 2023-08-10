Jigawa to disburse N2,794,800,000 as palliatives to state populace

BY Dahiru Suleiman, Dutse.

The Jigawa state Executive Council has deliberated and approved the receipt of the Federal Government intervention of five trucks of rice totalling N134,665,000.00 received through the State Emergency Management Agency, ( SEMA) in addition of additional five trucks at the same amount purchased by the state government to be distributed across the 27 LGA’S in the state as palliatives to cushion the effect of fuel subsidy removal, that cause hike in the Increase of prices of food items among other essential commodities, the State Commissioner of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture, Hon. Dahiru Musa Ahmed has disclosed.

Addressing the press shortly after the state Executive Council.Meeting headed by the State Governor Umar Namadi at the council.Chamber Govt. House Dutse, Ahmed further stated that the Council has considered and approved the sum of One billion naira at one hundred and fifty thousand naira each to 1,500 Young Enterprenuers on whose running existing businesses were registered with the State’s J- Care Programmes across the 27 LGA’S through the Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports, and Culture in Collaboration with the Directorate of Economic Empowerment.

According to the Commissioner the sum.of N75m was approved to 1,500 women at N50,000 each per women across the 27 LGA’S under Economic Empowerment of the state government.

Similarly the sum of N75m was also approved to 1,500 youths at N50,000 per each youths Young Entrepreneur’s running existing businesses across 27 LGA’S in their respective communities through the Ministry of Information, Youth, Sports and Culture in Collaboration with the Directorate of Economic Empowerment.

Furthermore the Council has approved the support of 1,000 Small and Medium Enterprises ( SME’s) under J- Cares Programme with N100, 000 each for those who made World Bank criteria of being a registered SME’s, account and bank verification number and no of employees.