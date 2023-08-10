8.4 C
Fintiri swears in 23 commissioners
Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa on Thursday swore in 23 Commissioners and charged them to be dedicated to duty for the development of the state.

Fintiri charged the commissioners to be committed and fair in the discharge of their duties.

“You must eschew corruption and corrupt tendencies.

“I must caution early on that the call that you just answered is a call to service, it is not a call to riches.

“If all you desire is riches, you are in the wrong place and my free counsel to you is to voluntarily ship out before I ship you out,” he said.

Fintiri said that his first term had laid the foundation for the development of the State.

According to him, the second term is a consolidation phase aimed at building on the foundations already laid.

“I urge all of you to come on board with the desirable winning attitude, ingenuity and deep insight in handling every situation,” the governor urged.

Abdullahi Prambe, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues thanked Fintiri for the confidence in them.

He assured that they would diligently discharge their duties, with the fear of God Almighty for the development of the state

