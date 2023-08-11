Imo Ministerial Slot : Uzodinma Violated Charter Of Equity – Analyst

By Joshua Chibuzo Andrew, Owerri

An Owerri based political analyst, Hon Gideon Okoroafor, has said that the tenets of the Imo Charter of Equity has been violated with the nomination of a ministerial nominee from Orlu zone.

Doris Uzoka Anite, Imo State Commissioner for Finance, is the sole ministerial nominee from the State.

She was screened and cleared by the Senate, alongside 44 ministerial nominees, who are awaiting being assigned portfolios from President Bola Tinubu.

She hails from Oguta LGA in Orlu zone.

Speaking to newsmen in Owerri, Hon Okoroafor said Uzoka’s nomination from Orlu zone by the Governor, Hope Uzodinma was in total disregard of the Imo Charter of Equity.

He said “Much as I recognize Mrs Anite’s qualification to be a Minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria , the Imo Charter of Equity, which was conceptualized to ensure equity among the three geo political zones, was not adhered to, in nominating a minister from the State.

“Mrs Uzoka is from Orlu zone and the immediate past minister from the State, Hon Goodluck Opiah, was also from Orlu zone.

“Governor Hope Uzodimma is from Orlu zone. All the Ministers from Imo State are from Orlu zone since Uzodimma became governor” he said.

He pointed out that Hon Emeka Nwajiuba from Okigwe zone, who was Minister of State for Education, in former President Buhari’s government, was not nominated for ministerial appointment by former Governor Emeka Ihedioha.

“At that time, there was no Charter of Equity. It was not in existence.

“Now that we have a Charter of Equity, it should have been used as a litmus test in nominating a Minister from the State.

“Since Orlu zone produced the previous Minister, Opiah after Nwajiuba from Okigwe zone, it flows with the rotational policy of the Charter of Equity that someone from Owerri zone should have been nominated as Minister in Tinubu’s government.

“The Charter of Equity should not be restricted to Imo governorship alone. Not at all.

“Key public offices such as Ministerial slot for the State should also be rotated among the three zones in the spirit of the Charter.

“If the governorship of the State can be rotated, there is no reason why the ministerial slot to the State should not also be rotated. It is all about equity and fairness” he noted.

He pointed out that in the past nine years, Orlu zone has produced three Ministers.

“From Anthony Anwuka to Goodluck Opiah, now Uzoka. Where are Owerri or Okigwe zones in the equation? Where is the equity in the Charter?”