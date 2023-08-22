Igwe Ezeofor of Umuona receives Certificate of Recognition,Declares Mass Return for New Yam festival

By Uzo Ugwunze

The Traditional Ruler of Umuona Community,Aguata LGA,Anambra State, His Royal Highness, Igwe Ikechukwu S. C.Ezeofor,Ezeani-Omezilibe,Okpataozuora,Ezedioramma II of Umuona who recently received Certificate of Recognition has declared Mass return for all Umuona sons and daughters at Home and in Diaspora to celebrate unity and peace during his first New Yam festival celebration on the throne.

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State on Saturday August 19, 2023 presented Certificates of Recognition to the Traditional Ruler of Umuona community HRH Igwe Ikechukwu S. C. Ezeofor(Ezedioramma II of Umuona),HRH Igwe Alexander E. Azike (Idu III Igboukwu), HRH Igwe Barr. Mkpuorah P.S. Ngini (Igwe Gidigidi I Isuaniocha),HRH Eze Augustine I.C. Nwangwu (Eze Ohazurumee Ajali) at the Anambra State Executive Council Chambers, Government House, Awka.

Speaking to newsmen shortly after the Certificate of Recognition presentation, Igwe Ezeofor thanked Governor Soludo for the the Certificate of Recognition and appreciated Umuona community for bestowing such a great and royal honor to him by making him their king saying that he would not take Umuona people for granted.

“I am very happy today. I seldom laugh but you can see my face beaming with laughter. I thank the State Government led by Prof. Soludo ‘Chalie Nwamgbafor for approving Umuona community’s choice which satisfied due process and Umuona constitution.

“I am not the kind of monarch that refer to their community people as mere subjects rather My people and Umuona Community Own me. I will restore love and peace in Umuona. From today progress, good things will begin to flow into Umuona.

“Few days from now come and witness my first New yam festival on the throne. It is going to be home coming for all and sundry. Apart from the days of my late father Ezedioramma 1 of Umuona, people in recent times lost interest in my community festivals but my Iwaji is going to be great. I will show the world that Umuona is now united for progress. We have hidden treasures in our community, they will now think home and together we move Umuona forward,” said Igwe SC Ezeofor.

According to President General Umuona community,Chief Kenneth Okoli (Ide Umuona), I am so elated this day. Finally, the Certificate of Recognition has been given to mark the end of the Igweship enthronement process. For nine(9) years Umuona community was in bondage but God has liberated us through His Excellency, Prof Charles Soludo, the Solution Governor. I urge Umuona people to come together and develop our community. Let us be our brothers keeper”.

Earlier while presenting the Certificates of Recognition, Governor Soludo congratulated the newly enthroned monarchs for being elected by their people and for having gone through the process in accordance with the constitution, customs, and traditions of their respective communities, leading to their ascension of the throne.

Governor advised the newly elected traditional rulers to be fathers to all in their respective communities, emphasizing his expectation of peace, fairness, justice and love in their various communities.

The Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Town Union Affairs, Hon. Tony-Collins Nwabunwanne, Chairman Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council, HRM Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ernest Ezeajughi, Head of Service, Barr. Theodora Okwy Igwegbe, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Barr. JPC Anaeto, Chief of Protocol to the Governor, Mr Chinedu Nwoye, among others were all in attendance.