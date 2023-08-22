We will be truthful about government policies – Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, resumed duty at Radio House, Headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation, assuring Nigerians that he would disseminate the truth about government policies and programmes. He spoke at an event organized to welcome him and the Ministers of Tourism and Arts, Culture, and Creative Economy at the National Press Centre, Abuja.

Alhaji Idris said the Ministry will be open, transparent, and accountable in its public dealings, assuring Nigerians of his determination to ensure that the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu gains traction. He emphasized that national orientation will form the core of the Ministry’s mandate. to information dissemination, cautioning Nigerians against spreading fake news and urging members of the press to cross-check their information before dissemination.

“We will always respond to your inquiries, but please do not share fake news.”

He said the Ministry would unveil its agenda in the next few days before its stakeholders and urged for support, especially from the media.

In her remarks, the Minister of Arts, Culture and Creative Economy, Barr. Hannatu Musawa, said the Ministry under her watch will reposition Nigeria for greatness through culture and the creative industry, emphasizing that she always had the passion for taking this sector to the level that is required to make it compete with the oil sector.

Also speaking, the Minister of Tourism, Ms. Lola Ade-John, pledged that her Ministry will leverage the huge tourism potential of the country to generate revenue for the government.

Permanent Secretary, of the erstwhile Ministry of Information and Culture, which gave birth to the three ministries, Dr Ngozi Onwudiwe pledged the collaboration of the management, members of staff of the ministries, and their agencies to enable the three Ministers to achieve their mandates.