Ekwunife, DG SEGF, Congratulates Newly Sworn In Ministers From The Southeast, Applauds President Tinubu For Choice

By Ifeanyi Okeke

The Director General of Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife, has congratulated the newly sworn in ministers from the Southeast region.

In a statement made available to the press, Senator Ekwunife said; “On behalf of the five governors of the Southeast region, we wish to thank and appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing these able and capable men and women from the southeast into the federal cabinet; Hon. Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Imo state), Mr Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology (Enugu state), Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Abia state), Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs (Anambra state), and His Excellency, Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works (Ebonyi state).

Concluding, Iyom Ekwunife said; “I am also congratulating the newly sworn in ministers and urge them to be good ambassadors of the southeast region and Nigeria as a whole”.