8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Search
Subscribe

Ekwunife, DG SEGF, Congratulates Newly Sworn In Ministers From The Southeast, Applauds President Tinubu For Choice

Politics
Senator Uche Ekwunife

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

By Ifeanyi Okeke

The Director General of Southeast Governors Forum (SEGF), Iyom Senator Uche Ekwunife, has congratulated the newly sworn in ministers from the Southeast region.

In a statement made available to the press, Senator Ekwunife said; “On behalf of the five governors of the Southeast region, we wish to thank and appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing these able and capable men and women from the southeast into the federal cabinet; Hon. Doris Anite, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment (Imo state), Mr Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology (Enugu state), Hon. Nkiruka Onyejeocha, Minister of State, Labour and Employment (Abia state), Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs (Anambra state), and His Excellency, Senator David Umahi, Minister of Works (Ebonyi state).

READ ALSO  Exposed: How Abia Labour Party Plans to Present Fake Documents in Tribunal

Concluding, Iyom Ekwunife said; “I am also congratulating the newly sworn in ministers and urge them to be good ambassadors of the southeast region and Nigeria as a whole”.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Igwe Ezeofor of Umuona receives Certificate of Recognition,Declares Mass Return for New Yam festival

YOU MAY LIKE

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Sacked Kano Rep heads for Appeal Court

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© 247ureports.com

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.