Edo deputy governor not welcome in APC- Oshiomole

Sen. Adams Oshiomole, APC-Edo) says the embattled Edo deputy governor, Mr Philip Shaibu is not welcome in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Oshiomole said this in Benin when he spoke with newsmen on his reaction to the rumour of Shaibu’s planned defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC due his current rift with Gov. Godwin Obaseki.

He said that the APC was not a rehabilitation centre for Internally Displaced Persons(IDPs).

“However, what is happening that you are talking about is only what I read in your newspaper according to the angle you chose to report it and not because you want to report lies but because you don’t know the fact behind the figures.

“All I can say is that regardless of the party divides, it is my wish for Edo to be governed in peace and harmony because of the super party to which we all belong to, the federal republic of Nigeria.

“The political parties even the rates of decamping and recamping shows that the only thing that is constant is Nigeria and not the political parties.

” To that extent, as someone who has had the rare privilege to be the chief steward at the Osadebay Avenue, it is my wish that this government and even future governments regardless of the political parties, govern in peace,” he said.

Oshiomole added:“But what I read, if that is what you are referring to about somebody going to court to complain about suspicion of about being impeached, I don’t know how court adjudicate over suspicion, maybe I am a very poor legal student.

“I don’t know about that but let me say this, to say that somebody wants to run to APC, APC is not a rehabilitation centre.

“I can tell you that for free. We in APC, we are satisfied the way we are, we are happy in opposition and we are not about to receive people who are coming because they have lost out.

“No IDP camp in APC.”

The former national chairman of the APC, however, expressed support for zoning of the state governorship ticket to Edo Central for equity.