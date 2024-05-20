Anambra 2025 Guber: “I will contest”, philantropist Paul Chukwuma douses rumours

*rescues APC with 351 State, Zonal, Wards offices

*insists on making APC very visible everywhere henceforth

*continues grassroots, consultation meetings

From Chuks Collins, Awka

This is certainly an interesting period for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State, as one of its pillars and the immediate past National Auditor, Dr Paul Chukwuma has vowed to elevate the party far and above any other political party in Anambra State and the South East geopolitical zone.

Besides organizing of regular seminars and interractive meetings at all levels of party leadership, he’s revealed his commitment to giving the APC an overwhelming support base, financial backing, unrivalled motivation and confidence amidst political parties.

All these, the former National Auditor noted was to ensure that no other party Anambra State would stand before APC’s victory in the fast approaching 2025 governorship election.

In a well-attended Wards consultative meeting with party’s chairmen from the 326 Wards in the State late Sunday afternoon in his Umueri, Anambra East Council countryhome, Chukwuma unequivocally confirmed his interest in contesting for the Anambra governorship seat currently being occupied by Prof Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA).

The visibly excited party chieftain used the occasion to announce the donation of a brand new State secretariat, as well as three Zonal offices and grassroots offices in the three hundred and twenty six(326) electoral Wards of Anambra State.

According to him, “henceforth, never again will APC be lost in the crowd or relegated to the background in the state.

” I have now provided a new State office, Zonal offices and 326 Wards offices. I have also provided funds for regular monthly meetings for constant interactions among members.

“I insist that we all as APC members must be very proud of the party. We must have a distinct uniform that will always stand us out as APC members. We must wear it with pride, after all we are the national ruling party! he added.

Chukwuma, flanked by a Board of Trustee member of the party, Chief Ralph Okeke; Chief Basil Ejidike, the State Chairman; Chief Ifeanyi Ibezi, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives and other party top brass in the state also presented booklets for registration of members, ” ahead the proposed e-registration”, he stated.

To ensure that the APC stays far ahead of other political parties in the state, run in a purely different manner, with nothing short of winning the coming 2025 governorship election, Dr Chukwuma also announced his plans to organize regular seminars for the party leaders and select members all over the state.