Kauran Bauchi’s Pursuit of Good Governance – By Sanusi Muhammad

From the onset, he never pretended to be a political novice or a merchant in politics pursuing a business capital to be in government.

He resurfaced on the political turf armed with a robust and well articulated blue-print for the good of Bauchi State. His political journey began way back in 2007 when he defeated the power of incumbency to be in Senate.

Since May 29, 2019, Bauchi State has been steered by a governor whose conviction is to make living better for the people, transform the state into an investment destination and make it contribute its sub-national, quota to the unity of Nigeria.

So, in achieving the desired transformation, reverse the visible and decrepit state of things including ridding the state of litany of abandoned projects bequeathed by previous administrations, the Kaura Transformation Agenda serves as a tenable blueprint for development.

Within the frame of that blueprint, good governance is on cultivation and demonstration. It is anchored on ensuring an effective management of the state’s resources. That commitment has the incontestable developmental dividend distributed across the state.

Every sincere and committed indigene of Bauchi State, including the disgruntled, disoriented and sometimes rancorous persons swimming in blind opposition, attest to the fact that fulfilling promises and delivering quality projects is the mind, body and soul of Governor Bala Muhammed’s administration.

It remains unprecedented under the watch of Kaura that the economy of Bauchi State continues to grow from strength to strength. There is friendly tax regime, plus other economic policies, quality road infrastructure, security, administration of justice and robust commitment to rural development, youth and women empowerment and agricultural revolution.

Governor Bala has remained consistent in transforming the education sector with greater access provided. Healthcare delivery has been improved and expanded and affordable houses provided for those that may be interested including the civil servants.

Adding his voice to the list of giant strides recorded within three years in office of Governor Bala Muhammed, Comrade Muktar Gidado, a veteran journalist and Speacial Adviser Media/Public Relations to Governor Bala Muhammed said: “There are also deliberate investments made for the advancement of sports, social welfare, culture, recreation and tourism by the Governor Bala led administration

“The constant consistent and recurrent narrative of the last four years of the administration has been an unprecedented delivery of projects, transformation and progress”.

In recent times, the governor and other eminent Nigerians including former president Goodluck Jonathan, governor Makinde and former Sokoto State Governor, Sen. Waziri Aminu Tambuwal had traversed the length and breadth of the state to commission or flag-off various development projects in several sectors tailored to improving the living standard of the people.

Objective observers have continued to describe the provision of quality roads and health facilities across Bauchi State as phenomenal. The echoes are felt and heard everywhere across Nigeria.

No administration from the records in the history of Bauchi State has ever provided over 200 kilometres of Trunk A roads in less than three years other than the Bala Muhammed administration that remains legendary. There are more road networks now connecting several communities to Bauchi metropolis, the state capital and within the 20 local governments than ever before. The network of roads have improved socio-economic development that was absent over the years.

As the second term journey has started, the governor has warned, his aides to sit-up and keep to his pace to confront the challenges ahead that is tasking, or bow out with honor at this infant stage of the second term administration.

“We are now in our second tenure. We have a robust blue-print of action to add to those our giant strides already in the public gallery being enjoyed. We have all it takes to transform Bauchi State to an Eldorado within our constitutional limit of stay in power and available resources. We have stamped our foot-prints on the sands of time and our names in gold at our first tenure which translated to our re-election for another round of good governance.

With your collective effort, I am determined than ever to navigate the state to safe coast in physical terms of development and socio-economic activities. I have no ears for excuses of failure and I will not tolerate failure because I have no shock absorbers for failure. All hands must therefore be on deck”.

No doubt, the people of Bauchi State in unison across party divide are celebrating the return of the Saint, Governor Bala Muhammed to power because within the past four years, the state was a huge construction yard and well secured for the good of all.

Bauchi State under Governor Bala Muhammed is fast assuming the status of the economic hub of the Northeast sub-region and the most friendly and peaceful.

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues