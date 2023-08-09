Customs seize contraband worth N1,178,821,033 in Bauchi

From Ahmad saka,Bauchi

The Nigeria Custom Service NCS , anti-smuggling activities of the Federal Operations Unit, Zone ‘D’ Bauchi have seized various contrabands whose cumulative Duty Paid Value stand at the sum of One Billion, One Hundred and Seventy Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Thirty Three Naira Only 1,178,821,033.

The Customs Comptroller in charge of the zone, Joseph Olugbaji Adelaja

Stated this today wednesday in Bauchi while briefing newsmen, He said

operations were carried out from 30th January to 9th August 2023

Joseph said ” The unit is saddled with the responsibility of enforcing customs laws, implementing Government Fiscal policies and suppression of smuggling within the Zone and for the period under review, the unit has made a total of Eighty Eight =88= seizures, prominent of which are a Protection of Endangered Species In accordance with the strategic role of Customs in enforcing the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Fauna and Flora (CITES) which came into being in 1973, in line with section 55 sub section (1) paragraph (i) sub paragraph (1) of Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 (NCSA 2023) and also the Schedule 6 of the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET) 2022-2026,”

Comptroller said” the Unit has intercepted,Nine-9-sacks of Pangolin Scales and Claws weighing 396.4kg, Two-2- Live birds (African Crowned Crane), One-1-live Antelope Gazelle, One-1-piece of Lion bone and A plastic container of lion fat”

Joseph said” on the Protection of the Populace In accordance with section 55 sub section (1) paragraph (c) of Nigeria Customs Service Act 2023 (NCSA 2023) the following items were intercepted, Eighty Eight-88-Cartons of insecticides. ii. Three Hundred and Forty Two-342-Packs of foreign Candy, One Hundred and Ninety-190- Cartons of flavored powdered drinks. iv. Twenty Three=23- sacks of Used shoes. One Thousand Eight Hundred-1800-Bags of sugar (50kg) each.

Three Hundred and Forty Three-343- bags of fertilizer, UREA/NPK ”

He said bags of fertilizer was seized because Controlled measures were placed by the Federal Government in the North East to avert the potential danger of its usage by insurgents for the production of explosives.

Joseph said “Other items seized included Three Hundred and Twenty Eight=328= Bags of 50kg foreign parboiled rice. viii. Sixty Six=66- Cartons of foreign Soap,. Fifty =50 cartons of foreign spaghetti. Fifty Four-54- Jerrycans of foreign Vegetable Oil (25 litres each, Three=3=Units used imported vehicles. Eleven =11= vehicles as means of conveyance., One Hundred and Seventy Four Thousand, Five Hundred and Eighty

Five =174,585-litres of petroleum products.”

He said “The cumulative Duty Paid Value of all the seized items stands at One Billion, One Hundred and Seventy Eight Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Thirty Three Naira Only 1,178,821,033-

Joseph said that the seizures showcased here today were achieved as a result of robust information gathering and credible intelligence sharing by other customs units such as the CIU, Customs police, SIS, vigilant and resilient patrol officers of FOU Zone ‘D’ and the suppprt and encouragement thet have been receiving from the acting Comptroller General of Custom.

He said the operative’s actions carried out by customs are in accordance with all extant laws as enshrined in the Nigeria Customs Service Act (NCSA 2023) as amended, particularly section 245 (provisions as to detention, seizure and condemnation of goods) and 226 (power to patrol freely).

Comptroller appeal to patriotic citizens on the need to provide credible information to the service in order to curb the menace of these unscrupulous smugglers who are bent on crippling the economy of this Great Nation.

He then assured that the Officers and men of the Zone will continue to operate within the confines of the law to ensure that the illegal activities of smugglers were reduced to the barest minimum within the zone.

The Customs Comptroller also used the medium to call on those who have taken illegal smuggling as a means of livelihood to have a positive change of heart and look elsewhere for survival rather than engaging in economic sabotage.”