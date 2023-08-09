Circumstances surrounding Tinubu’s emergence will work against his continued stay in office  – Fr. Ebube Muonso

By Chuks Eke

A popular Catholic Priest and Spiritual Director of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state, Rev. Fr. Emmanuel Obimma (a.k.a Fr. Ebube Muonso), has predicted that the circumstances surrounding the emergence of Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu (GCFR) as president of Nigeria may turn round to work against his continued stay in office.

He said he had a dream where Tinubu’s stay on the presidential seat in Aso Rock was short lived due to either a declaration of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal, PEPT or by any other act of God as a result of the controversies surrounding his declaration as winner of the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Rev. Fr. Obimma who spoke during a special prayer rally at his Fr. Ebube Muonso Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry Prayer Ground, Uke, Sunday, to mark the12th Anniversary of his Priesthood Ordination, said for instance, the long awaited judgement of the PEPT may not in any way go in favour of Tinubu, adding that from all indications, the tribunal might end up coming up with an order for a re-run election.

On the other hand, he however predicted that the Tribunal verdict might not favour a popular presidential candidate who the majority of Nigerians are clamouring for in the re-run race, adding: “I saw in a spiritual realm so many intrigues surrounding the presidential seat which I cannot mention here until their manifestation and which might end up sweeping Tinubu out of the presidential seat in no distant time”.

“Nigerians should come back to their senses; and know that no one gives what he does not have, Any country with bad leadership cannot make a headway, Let us embrace truth. Let us eschew rancour, selfishness and other vices. Tinubu is leaving that seat. The election must be annulled. There may be a rerun but the candidate some people are looking up to may not be the candidate that would emerge. Even before the election, I saw where it was rigged. He will not stay long on that seat. Holy Ghost has revealed that to me”.

On the dwindling fortunes of the Nigerian nation, Fr. Ebube Muonso identified Nigeria’s greatest problem as bad leadership, adding that most of our leaders, past and present are vision less without having anything tangible to offer, rather they are busy plundering the economy with corrupt tendencies and milking the nation dry, leaving no room for its economic survival.

According to him, “without sound economy, no nation can progress to the next level and at the same time, with the quantum of corruption, plundering and insecurity going on in the country, Nigeria’s chances of survival is very lean”.

“Our leaders are only after amassing wealth by way of plundering the nation’s resources, hoping that their children and close relations who are either studying or working abroad are so comfortable that they won’t have any negative impact of the bad economy, even as they failed to realize that whatever goes around, comes around and that one day, those their children would get tired of studying and working abroad and would want to come back home to suffer the same fate the poor Nigerians are suffering as a result of their fathers’ visionlessness”.

Also on whether he had the ambition to establish a prayer ministry after his priestly ordination, Fr. Obimma retorted: “No. Right from my Seminary days, my ambition was to be a lecturer in the university or tertiary institutions but as you can see, God’s way is superior to that of a man”.

“My ministerial prowess began to manifest in 2018 when I cured a deaf and dump here at Uke town where I was posted as an assistant parish priest. As if that was not enough, I prayed for a sick person who just died at St. Charles Boromeo Hospital and was being taken to the mortuary and he woke up. With all these signs and many others I could not remember for now, people started looking for me up and down and I had no other choice than to obey God’s command because I did not need an Angel to tell me that God wants to use me to deliver people and save souls”.