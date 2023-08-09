BASUBEB clarifies pupil per teacher ratio in class

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

The management of the Bauchi State Universal Basic Education Board SUBEB has clarified that after the last annual School Census the teacher per pupil in class is one teacher teach 79 pupils each lesson.

A statement signed by Mohammed Abdullahi Public Relations Officer PRO explained that “the attention of the management of BASUBEB was drawned on News Paper Publications and online medium which says 79 schools in Misau Local Government have one teacher each., the information Published was not correct, it is a false and in accurate data, we don’t want to Join issues with anybody. “But to put the record straight, the pupil teacher ratio on the last annual School census was 1-79”. This indicates number of pupils that a teacher meet in class per a lesson.”

Abdullahi said “We want the Public to disregard the false information earlier published and take the correct information released by the board.

After the last Annual School Census, it was discovered that there are shortage of teachers across the state. Therefore, a memo was written to his Excellency, seeking for the approval of recruitment of teachers to bridge the gap of which approval has already been granted to that respect”.

He commended Bauchi State Governor,Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed for the numerous support and attentiion he has been given to tge Basic Education sun sector which led to the successes recorded in the provisiion of quality of educatiion in the state”

Abdullahi said” The State Government constructed/renovated over 2,000 Number of Classrooms and within the period of the present administration across the state. Provided learning/instructional materials in all the schools across the state, while 2021/2022 intervention project is ongoing. On the area of staff training over 5,000 Head Teachers and Teachers were trained and retrained within the period”.

He said “The Board wish to express its desire and commitment of His Excellency, the Executive Governor, Sen. Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) in his effort to uplift the standard Education in the State.”