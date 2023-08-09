Police Arrest Three Suspects, For Killing A Policeman

From Ahmad Saka, Bauchi

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with a gruesome killing of a Policeman in Konkiyel village of Darazo LGA, Bauchi state.

Pc Bala Nazifi Magaji who was attached to Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters was attacked on the 25th of July, 2023 while on active official duty at Anguwar Abuja in Konkiyel village.

A statement distributed to reporters by SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, Anipr

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), said that “The unfortunate incident led to a painstaking investigation by the Command to unravel the circumstances that surrounded the death of the officer, consequently, three suspects were arrested during the investigation.”

He gave the name of the suspects included,Aminu Mohammed aka Kangado m 35 years old of Anguwar Sarkin Baka Konkiyel village (the principal suspect perpetrator of the Dastardly act.), Abdullahi Abubakar aka Duna m 23 years old of Bakin Kasuwa, Konkiyel village and Balarabe Abubakar ‘m’ 34 years old.

While six (6) others were at large.

Wakil said the investigation revealed that all the suspects have confessed to the gruesome killing of the officer with a machete and sticks. One of the suspects, Aminu Mohammed Kangado in his confession narrated that they took advantage of the dark hour and stabbed the officer multiple times in the back with a machete, while other accomplices used stones and sticks and hit the officer on the head.As a result, he sustained multiple injuries and lost blood”.

He said “The officer was immediately evacuated to the General Hospital Darazo where he was certified dead by a medical doctor. Meanwhile, investigations into the case are ongoing, while efforts aimed at arresting other members of the gangs who are still at large is being intensified”.

In a related development, Police Spokesman Wakil said ” the command has neutralized one kidnapper and recovered one locally-made pistol in Burra village.

“The operatives responded to a distress call that on 06/08/2023 at about 0200hrs suspected kidnappers numbering about four (4) armed with dangerous weapons invaded one house in Burra village and attempted to kidnap the occupant. While struggling, the suspects inflicted multiple machete cuts on the victim. As a result, he sustained various degrees of injuries. Responding to the report, the police operatives led by the divisional police officer in conjunction with local vigilantes swung into action and drafted to the scene. ”

He said “On sighting the operatives, the suspects fired at the operatives.

While responding, the operatives engaged the suspects with firepower which subdued the suspects to scamper into the nearest bushes.Consequently, one of the suspects was neutralized on the spot and one locally-made single-barrel gun was recovered as exhibits”

Wakil said “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects who are still at large, were identified as the kidnapping syndicate from Burra village of Bauchi State and Kano State.

He said “Manhunt has been launched to trace the fleeing suspects.While appreciating the commitments of the detectives for their professionalism, as well as selfless service to the nation and humanity, the Commissioner of Police CP Auwal Mohammed Musa, psc, wishes to categorically emphasize that attack of any nature on law enforcement officials, or their assets is a grievous offence which cannot be condoned in any manner, reiterating that anyone found wanting shall be arrested and faced the full wrath of the law. ”

He, reassured the good citizens of Bauchi state that the war against crimes and criminality is a multifaceted monster and called for the continuous support of the Police and other law enforcement agencies, promising that the Command will not rest on its oars.”

Wakil said “The CP advised members of the public to be law-abiding and desist from taking the law into their hands.”