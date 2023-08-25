SGF George Akume Assures Sen. Nwebonyi On Commencement of Ebonyi-Benue Link Road

From Mba Nnenna – Abakaliki

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume has assured Sen Onyekachi Nwebonyi on the commencement of Ebonyi-Benue link road soon.

The SGF gave the assurance while receiving Sen Onyekachi Nwebonyi in his office, at Abuja.

Senator Nwebonyi representing Ebonyi North Senatorial district and Deputy Chairman Senate Committee on Public Accounts/ Water Resources, met with the SGF, at Abuja to discuss the modalities for the construction of the Ebonyi-Benue link road.

The SGF who was visibly happy with Senator Nwebonyi’s visit congratulated the lawmaker on his giant strides towards effective representation of his constituents. He also assured him of robust partnership to move the country forward.

“I commend you highly for your focused commitment towards the liberation of your people. You have continued to call attention to the deplorable condition of the Ebonyi-Benue link road and I want to assure you that your clarion call has reached the doorsteps of the Federal Government.

“The importance of that road can not be over emphasized. Therefore, I promise you that the survey and design of that all-important road will commence soon. The Tinubu led administration is desirous of fixing all the Federal roads in line with the Renewed Hope agenda.” Akume added.

Earlier, the Distinguished Senator Nwebonyi congratulated Chief Akume on his well deserved appointment as the Secretary to the Federal Government. He described Senator Akume as a seasoned politician who has contributed immensely to national development.

“Your Excellency, I’m here to congratulate you on your elevation as the Chief Scribe of the Federal Government and to seek your support towards the construction of the Ebonyi-Benue link road. I greatly admire your leadership qualities and unflinching commitment to nation building. I want to seize this opportunity to personally draw your attention to the link road between your state, Benue and Ebonyi state. I have the full confidence that you would use your good offices to ensure the commencement of work at the road.”