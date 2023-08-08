Bauchi Civil Service Commission terminated Chief Secretary appointment over financial embezzlement

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has terminated the appointment of Ibrahim Garba, Chief Secretarial Assistant attached to the State Pension Board over financial embezzlement.

The Chairman of the Commission Alh. Abubakar Usman Madakin Bunun Bauchi, who presided over the session said the Commission had approved the termination of the officer in a sitting during it’s 17th plenary session held on 1st August, 2023 at its Conference Hall.

According to him, “Disciplinary Committee of the State Pension Board had found Ibrahim Garba guilty for smartly swapping the account number of one Audu Mohammed, now deceased, with his own account number which facilitated the change of pay point after the relatives of the deceased reported his death”,.

The Chairman explained that the victim, Ibrahim Garba was found wanting for serious misconduct by involving himself in salary/pension scam.

Adding that, his action has violated Public Service Rule (PSR) 0327(XI) that dealt with the issues of financial embezzlement.

He further explained that Ibrahim Garba received illegally pension for Fifty Five (55) months of N54,871.26 each month for Four (4) Years Seven Months which amounting to N3,017,919.30 which shall be recovered from from his benefit.

Bunun Bauchi however, called on the Workers in the State to be God fearing in the discharge of their duties.

The Chairman also assured the Civil Servants in the State that no Worker will be victimized, saying that “the Public Service Rule (PSR) must be observed and adhered to as guide”,.

Bunun Bauchi warned that the Commission would not fold it’s hands while bad eggs were spoiling and sabotaging the service despite the Government’s effort in attending to issues concerning the progress and development of the State.